ADVERTISEMENT

Telangana reiterates request for transfer of Defence land for taking up road projects

December 29, 2022 06:01 pm | Updated 06:01 pm IST - HYDERABAD

CS Somesh Kumar meets Defence Secretary A. Giridhar 

Special Correspondent

The State Government has reiterated its request to the Central Government to transfer Defence land for construction of alternative roads in AOC centre.

Permission of Defence authorities was also sought for construction of skywalk at Mehdipatnam. Chief Secretary Somesh Kumar who is in the national capital called on Union Defence Secretary A. Giridhar and made the request for transfer of land. The two senior officials discussed long-pending matters during the meeting.

Mr. Somesh Kumar informed the Union Defence Secretary of the requirement of Defence land for construction of elevated corridors, formation of link roads and widening of roads in different parts of the State. He later met Union Rural Development Secretary Shailesh K. Singh and discussed the steps to resolve NREGS payment issues. The Union official was informed that paddy was the most important crop of Telangana and the State Government was providing threshing platforms for small and marginal farmers as part of improving post harvest management.

Sign up for newsletters, unlock features and do more on The Hindu
LOG IN
Support our reporting.
SUBSCRIBE NOW

ADVERTISEMENT

This is a Premium article available exclusively to our subscribers. To read 250+ such premium articles every month
unlock them all
SUBSCRIBE NOW
If you're already a subscriber
You have exhausted your free article limit.
Please support quality journalism.
SUBSCRIBE NOW
or read this article by Downloading The Hindu News app
If you're already a subscriber
You have exhausted your free article limit.
Please support quality journalism.
SUBSCRIBE NOW
or read this article by Downloading The Hindu News app
If you're already a subscriber
The Hindu operates by its editorial values to provide you quality journalism.
Support our reporting.
SUBSCRIBE NOW
This is your last free article.
to read unlimited content from The Hindu
SUBSCRIBE NOW
Get The Hindu News App on
Get The Hindu News App on

ADVERTISEMENT

To enjoy additional benefits

Make most of your subscription

Crossword+

CONNECT WITH US