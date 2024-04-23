Telangana registers nearly 500 NDPS cases in first quarter of 2024, marijuana tops the chart  

April 23, 2024 12:17 pm | Updated 12:17 pm IST - HYDERABAD

Amid the rising drug menace, Telangana has seen close to 500 drug seizures in the first three months of 2024.

The State registered a total of 487 cases under the Narcotic Drugs and Psychotropic Substances (NDPS) Act, 1985, with 981 arrests in the first quarter of the calendar year, as per the data shared by the officials at Telangana State Anti-Narcotics Bureau (TSNAB).

February marked the highest number of cases at 167, followed by 162 cases in January, and 158 cases in March.

To put things in context, this is an 80.28% jump from just 96 cases registered in the pre-pandemic quarter in 2019.

Ganja seizure tops the list

In the list of 15 drugs across the natural, semi-synthetic, synthetic and pharmaceutical categories, marijuana or ganja topped the list with seized quantities in the range of 5,900.94 kilograms. In January, 2,111.16 gram was seized, followed by 1691.47 grams in February, and 2,098.30 grams in March.

“Ganja is more prevalent because it is easily available, cheaper and can be used in a variety of ways as compared to other drugs. Over the last few months, we are seeing more minors getting involved in drug cases, and ganja is usually the starting point for them,” explained S. Rashmi Perumal, in-charge of Hyderabad Narcotics Enforcement Wing (HNEW), which targets the demand and supply cycle of drugs at a city level.

Supply follows the demand, the official further said, adding that the approach now is focused on cutting the demand and hence addiction at the grassroot level through drives and awareness programmes in schools across Hyderabad.

5,804.38 kg of ganja chocolates seized

A whopping 5,804.38 kilogram of ganja chocolates - 2,455.38 grams in January, 1,566 grams in February, and 1,783 gram in March - were confiscated by the officials in the State. Meanwhile, 87 ganja plants were also seized by the police during this period.

In the natural or ‘organic’ drugs categories, significant quantities of hash oil were seized to the tune of 5.64 kilograms. Of this 2.91 kilograms were seized in March alone. Meanwhile, 1,461 millilitre of hash oil was also seized.

Under the semi-synthetic drugs category, 22.3 kilogram of cocaine was confiscated in various cases alongside 251.3 grams of heroine and 48 cannabis (charas) pills.

Synthetic drugs seizure

Higher order synthetic drugs like MDMA and LDS have recently found popularity, particularly among the younger consumers, usually in the age groups of 16-30 years.

Over 166 grams of MDMA was seized – 76.3 grams in January, 45.94 grams in February, and 44.35 grams in March - along with 32 LSD pills. The officials also seized over 2 kilograms of alprazolam.

Under the pharmaceutical drugs category, about 114 mililitre of ampoules and 20 ecstasy pills were confiscated.