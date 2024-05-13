GIFT a SubscriptionGift
Telangana registers 9.51% voting in first two hours  

Lowest voter turnout in Hyderabad and Secunderabad constituencies

Updated - May 13, 2024 10:17 am IST

Published - May 13, 2024 10:03 am IST - HYDERABAD

M Rajeev
M. Rajeev
An elderly woman and man casted vote during the fourth phase of Lok Sabha election in Hyderabad on May 13, 2024.

An elderly woman and man casted vote during the fourth phase of Lok Sabha election in Hyderabad on May 13, 2024. | Photo Credit: NAGARA GOPAL

Telangana State has registered 9.51% polling during the first two hours, between 7 am and 9 am, during the Lok Sabha elections 2024.

Voting began on a brisk pace in several constituencies as people stood in long queues to exercise their franchise early in the day in view of the scorching summer heat. According to approximate figures, Adilabad Lok Sabha constituency witnessed the highest polling of 13.22% followed by Zaheerabad (12.88%), Nalgonda (12.8%), Khammam (12.24%) and Mahbubabad (11.94%).

Hyderabad, as expected, saw the lowest voter turnout of 5.06%, Secunderabad 5.4% and voting in Malkajgiri constituency was a shade higher at 6.2%.

Medak Lok Sabha seat reported 10.99% voting and Nizamabad 10.91% followed by Bhongir (10.54%) Mahbubnagar (10.33%) and Karimnagar (10.23%). The voting trend, according to the Election Commission of India, is approximate as data from some polling stations would take time and the trend did not include the postal ballot voting.

