Telangana registers 3,307 COVID cases on Wednesday

HYDERABAD

15 April 2021 19:09 IST

Highest number of cases on a day so far in the State since last March

Telangana recorded 3,307 positive COVID cases on Wednesday, which is the highest on a single day in the State so far, and also marked the third time that the infections crossed 3,000 mark this month. There were 3,187 cases on April 10 and 3,052 on April 12.

With surge in cases, a new high in the pandemic is being recorded as days pass by. Wednesday’s tally of 3,307 cases was the highest since March 2 last year when the first case was detected in the State.

On second consecutive day, eight more patients died which is highest in a day from October 17-2020. While 106627 samples were put to test, results of 3,715 samples were awaited.

On Wednesday, the highest of 446 cases were from Greater Hyderabad Municipal Corporation (GHMC), followed by 314 in Medchal Malkajgiri, 279 from Nizamabad, 277 from Rangareddy,155 from Jagtial, 153 from Sangareddy, 148 from Nirmal, 128 in Kamareddy, 102 from Nalgonda. The lowest of 10 were from Mulugu, followed by 11 each in Narayanpet and Jayashankar Bhupalapally.

From March 2, 2020 to April 14 of this year, a total of 1,13,60,001 samples were examined and 3,38,045 have tested positive for coronavirus. Of the total, 27,861 were active cases, 3,08,396 have recovered, and 1,788 have died.