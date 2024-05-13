ADVERTISEMENT

Telangana registers 24.31% voting till 11 am

Updated - May 13, 2024 12:32 pm IST

Published - May 13, 2024 10:03 am IST - HYDERABAD

Brisk polling underway in five constituencies while Hyderabad, Secunderabad continue to lag behind

M Rajeev
M. Rajeev

Electorate wait in queue to cast their votes during the fourth phase of Lok Sabha election in a polling station in Hyderabad on May 13, 2024. | Photo Credit: NAGARA GOPAL

There was a gradual rise in the polling percentage in several of the 17 Lok Sabha constituencies in Telangana till 11 am, after completion of four hours of polling, as it reached 24.31%. During the first two hours, 7 a.m. to 9 a.m., the State registered 9.51% polling.

Hyderabad and Secunderabad witnessed the lowest voter turnout during the first two hours. Till 11 a.m., Hyderabad Lok Sabha constituency continued to register lower polling percentage as compared to the rest of the constituencies. Malkajgiri and Secunderabad Lok Sabha constituencies reported 15.05% and 15.77% polling respectively during the period while Chevella, another constituency abutting the State capital, registered 20.35%.

Voting begins on a brisk note in Hyderabad, Chevella, Secunderabad LS constituencies

Adilabad (31.51%), Khammam (31.56%), Mahbubabad (30.70%), Nalgonda (31.21%) and Zaheerabad (31.83%) continued to witness brisk polling registering more than 30% polling in the first four hours. Nizamabad Lok Sabha constituency with 28.26%, Medak (28.32%), Bhongir (27.97%), Nagarkurnool (27.74%), Mahbubanagar (26.99%), Karimnagar (26.14%), Peddapalle (26.17%) and Warangal (24.18%) are the other constituencies which are witnessing impressive voting percentages by 11 am.

General elections 2024 Phase 1 | How to check your polling booth, do’s and dont’s on polling day
This is a Premium article available exclusively to our subscribers. To read 250+ such premium articles every month
unlock them all
SUBSCRIBE NOW
If you're already a subscriber
You have exhausted your free article limit.
Please support quality journalism.
SUBSCRIBE NOW
or read this article by Downloading The Hindu News app
If you're already a subscriber
You have exhausted your free article limit.
Please support quality journalism.
SUBSCRIBE NOW
or read this article by Downloading The Hindu News app
If you're already a subscriber
The Hindu operates by its editorial values to provide you quality journalism.
Support our reporting.
SUBSCRIBE NOW
This is your last free article.
to read unlimited content from The Hindu
SUBSCRIBE NOW
Get The Hindu News App on
Get The Hindu News App on

ADVERTISEMENT

ADVERTISEMENT

To enjoy additional benefits

Make most of your subscription

Crossword+

CONNECT WITH US