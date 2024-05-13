Telangana registers 24.31% voting till 11 am

There was a gradual rise in the polling percentage in several of the 17 Lok Sabha constituencies in Telangana till 11 am, after completion of four hours of polling, as it reached 24.31%. During the first two hours, 7 a.m. to 9 a.m., the State registered 9.51% polling.

Hyderabad and Secunderabad witnessed the lowest voter turnout during the first two hours. Till 11 a.m., Hyderabad Lok Sabha constituency continued to register lower polling percentage as compared to the rest of the constituencies. Malkajgiri and Secunderabad Lok Sabha constituencies reported 15.05% and 15.77% polling respectively during the period while Chevella, another constituency abutting the State capital, registered 20.35%.

Adilabad (31.51%), Khammam (31.56%), Mahbubabad (30.70%), Nalgonda (31.21%) and Zaheerabad (31.83%) continued to witness brisk polling registering more than 30% polling in the first four hours. Nizamabad Lok Sabha constituency with 28.26%, Medak (28.32%), Bhongir (27.97%), Nagarkurnool (27.74%), Mahbubanagar (26.99%), Karimnagar (26.14%), Peddapalle (26.17%) and Warangal (24.18%) are the other constituencies which are witnessing impressive voting percentages by 11 am.