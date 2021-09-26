Telangana registers 170 COVID cases on Sunday

HYDERABAD

26 September 2021 20:57 IST

Telangana has recorded only 170 COVID-19 cases on Sunday as only 34,200 samples were examined. Usually, in the last week, 50,000 to 55,000 samples are tested and around 250 people are detected with coronavirus. No one has died of the infectious disease on September 26.

The new 170 cases include 68 from Greater Hyderabad Municipal Corporation (GHMC), 18 from Karimnagar, 11 from Rangareddy. No infection was detected in eight districts including Nirmal, Narayanpet.

From March 2, 2020 to September 26 of this year, a total of 2.61 crore samples were put to test and 6,65,068 were detected with coronavirus. Of the total cases, 4,612 are active cases, 6,56,544 have recovered, and 3,912 people have died.

