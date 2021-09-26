Telangana

Telangana registers 170 COVID cases on Sunday

Telangana has recorded only 170 COVID-19 cases on Sunday as only 34,200 samples were examined. Usually, in the last week, 50,000 to 55,000 samples are tested and around 250 people are detected with coronavirus. No one has died of the infectious disease on September 26.

The new 170 cases include 68 from Greater Hyderabad Municipal Corporation (GHMC), 18 from Karimnagar, 11 from Rangareddy. No infection was detected in eight districts including Nirmal, Narayanpet.

From March 2, 2020 to September 26 of this year, a total of 2.61 crore samples were put to test and 6,65,068 were detected with coronavirus. Of the total cases, 4,612 are active cases, 6,56,544 have recovered, and 3,912 people have died.


Our code of editorial values

Related Topics
Coronavirus
Comments
Related Articles
  1. Comments will be moderated by The Hindu editorial team.
  2. Comments that are abusive, personal, incendiary or irrelevant cannot be published.
  3. Please write complete sentences. Do not type comments in all capital letters, or in all lower case letters, or using abbreviated text. (example: u cannot substitute for you, d is not 'the', n is not 'and').
  4. We may remove hyperlinks within comments.
  5. Please use a genuine email ID and provide your name, to avoid rejection.

Printable version | Sep 26, 2021 8:58:31 PM | https://www.thehindu.com/news/national/telangana/telangana-registers-170-covid-cases-on-sunday/article36684951.ece

© THG PUBLISHING PVT LTD.

Next Story
TRENDING TODAY