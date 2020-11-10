Telangana registers 1,267 fresh coronavirus cases

Tests go up to 40,000-plus again as new week starts

Telangana added 1,267 cases to its COVID-19 tally on Monday, reaching 2,52,455. While 42,490 people were examined, results of 576 were awaited.

The new cases include 201 from GHMC limits, 109 from Medchal-Malkajgiri, 104 from Rangareddy, 89 from Nalgonda and 85 from Bhadradri-Kothagudem. Among districts that recorded the least number of cases were Narayanpet (3), Jogulamba-Gadwal (5) and Adilabad (6).

Of the 42,490 people who were examined, 41,004 chose government health facilities. From March 2 to November 9, a total of 46,84,766 samples have been put to test. Of the total cases, 18,581 are active while 2,32,489 have recovered. The death toll stands at 1,385 with four patients succumbing to the virus on Monday.

In the 61 government hospitals, there were 4,629 oxygen beds and 1,404 ICU beds ready to be occupied while the 225 private hospitals had an availability of 2,889 oxygen beds and 2,245 ICU beds.