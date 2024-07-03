ADVERTISEMENT

Telangana registers 10,000 FIRs pertaining to cybercrimes in first six months of 2024

Published - July 03, 2024 12:36 pm IST - HYDERABAD

As many as 36,749 suspected SIM cards have been blocked along with 8,300 International Mobile Equipment Identity (IMEIs)

The Hindu Bureau

The logo of Telangana State Cyber Security Bureau | Photo Credit: SPECIAL ARRANGEMENT

 

ADVERTISEMENT

Telangana registered 10,000 First Information Reports (FIRs) pertaining to cyber crime cases in the first six months of 2024.  

The Telangana Cyber Security Bureau (TGCSB) has established crime links of 671 accused to almost 77,000 cyber crime cases registered across the country. This information has been shared with all the concerned States, said Chief Minister A. Revanth Reddy as he flagged of the latest fleet, including 14 four-wheelers and 55 two-wheeler vehicles, for the bureau on Tuesday.  

Watch | How to protect yourself from cyber crimes

As cyber crime cases continue to beat their own record every month, the Chief Minister said ₹3.75 crore budget was sanctioned to the Telangana Cyber Security Bureau (TGCSB) in the first quarter of year alone.  

Sign up for newsletters, unlock features and do more on The Hindu
LOG IN
Support our reporting.
SUBSCRIBE NOW

The State so far has frozen ₹263 crore lost to cyber criminals. As many as 36,749 suspected SIM cards have been blocked along with 8,300 International Mobile Equipment Identity (IMEIs) and 2,300 URLs and applications. Meanwhile, a total of ₹32 crore has been refunded to 5,191 victims since March 18.  

Related Stories

This is a Premium article available exclusively to our subscribers. To read 250+ such premium articles every month
unlock them all
SUBSCRIBE NOW
If you're already a subscriber
You have exhausted your free article limit.
Please support quality journalism.
SUBSCRIBE NOW
or read this article by Downloading The Hindu News app
If you're already a subscriber
You have exhausted your free article limit.
Please support quality journalism.
SUBSCRIBE NOW
or read this article by Downloading The Hindu News app
If you're already a subscriber
The Hindu operates by its editorial values to provide you quality journalism.
Support our reporting.
SUBSCRIBE NOW
This is your last free article.
to read unlimited content from The Hindu
SUBSCRIBE NOW
Get The Hindu News App on
Get The Hindu News App on

ADVERTISEMENT

ADVERTISEMENT

To enjoy additional benefits

Make most of your subscription

Crossword+

CONNECT WITH US