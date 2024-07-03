Telangana registers 10,000 FIRs pertaining to cybercrimes in first six months of 2024

ADVERTISEMENT

Telangana registered 10,000 First Information Reports (FIRs) pertaining to cyber crime cases in the first six months of 2024.

The Telangana Cyber Security Bureau (TGCSB) has established crime links of 671 accused to almost 77,000 cyber crime cases registered across the country. This information has been shared with all the concerned States, said Chief Minister A. Revanth Reddy as he flagged of the latest fleet, including 14 four-wheelers and 55 two-wheeler vehicles, for the bureau on Tuesday.

As cyber crime cases continue to beat their own record every month, the Chief Minister said ₹3.75 crore budget was sanctioned to the Telangana Cyber Security Bureau (TGCSB) in the first quarter of year alone.

The State so far has frozen ₹263 crore lost to cyber criminals. As many as 36,749 suspected SIM cards have been blocked along with 8,300 International Mobile Equipment Identity (IMEIs) and 2,300 URLs and applications. Meanwhile, a total of ₹32 crore has been refunded to 5,191 victims since March 18.

