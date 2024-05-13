GIFT a SubscriptionGift
13 of 17 LS constituencies in Telangana heading towards 70% voting mark  

The State registered overall voter turnout of 52.34% till 3 p.m.

Updated - May 13, 2024 04:23 pm IST

Published - May 13, 2024 10:03 am IST - HYDERABAD

M. Rajeev
Electorate wait in queue to cast their votes during the fourth phase of Lok Sabha election in a polling station in Hyderabad on May 13, 2024. | Photo Credit: NAGARA GOPAL

Voter turnout in 13 of the 17 Lok Sabha constituencies in Telangana is heading towards 70% mark going by the number of voters who exercised their franchise till 3 pm.

The State registered overall voter turnout of 52.34% with several constituencies crossing the 50% mark and some of them crossed 60% till 3 pm with three more hours to go in a majority of the constituencies. 

Polling in 14 Assembly segments to end at 4 pm

Polling in 14 assembly segments falling in Adilabad, Peddapalle, Warangal, Mahbubabad and Khammam Lok Sabha constituencies categorised as left wing extremist segments will come to an end at 4 pm.

Voting begins on a brisk note in Hyderabad, Chevella, Secunderabad LS constituencies

Highest polling percentage

Zaheerabad reported the highest voter turnout of 63.96% by 3 pm closely followed by Khammam which saw 63.67% voters exercising their franchise. Not to be outdone, Adilabad reported 62.44% polling followed by Bhongir (62.05%), Mahbubabad (61.4%) and Medak (60.94%). Other constituencies like Nalgonda (59.91%), Mahbubnagar (58.92%), Karimnagar (58.24%), Nizamabad (58.7%) and Nagarkurnool (57.17%) too reported impressive voter turnout.

Polling in Hyderabad has been slow

Polling however has been slower in Hyderabad which reported just 29.47% preceded by Secunderabad (34.58%), Malkajgiri (37.69%) and Chevella (45.35%).

Officials are hopeful that the polling will pick up towards evening in these constituencies as people remained indoors because of the scorching heat.

