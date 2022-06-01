Telangana records small spike in COVID cases

61 of the 75 new infections recorded in Hyderabad

A mild surge in COVID-19 cases was observed in Telangana on Wednesday with 75 new infections being reported. A total of 12,255 samples were tested and the results of 334 were awaited.

Over the past few days, the usual caseload on a daily basis has been in the range of 30 to 50. On Tuesday, 59 cases were reported.

Of the 75 new infections, 61 were from Hyderabad, which clearly indicates the spike is concentrated in the capital. Rangareddy saw seven cases and Medchal-Malkajgiri five.

The active caseload stands at 481.