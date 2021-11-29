Telangana records short spike in new COVID cases

HYDERABAD

29 November 2021 22:06 IST

A short spike in COVID-19 cases was recorded in Telangana on Monday. Usually, around 140-160 people test positive for coronavirus on a daily basis. However, on Monday, 184 people were detected with the virus.

The short spike was recorded despite examining only 33,236 samples, which is the usual number of daily tests.

The 48 cases from a school in BC Welfare Residential School at Muttangi in Sangareddy district could be the reason for the spike. Though 47 students and one teacher were detected with the virus, the medical bulletin issued by the State Health department on Monday stated that 33 cases were recorded in Sangareddy.

Apart from those, the new infections included 70 from Greater Hyderabad Municipal Corporation region and 12 from Medchal-Malkajgiri. No infections were detected in 10 districts.

One COVID patient died, taking the death toll to 3,990. The infection tally stands at 6,75,798.