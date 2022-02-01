Telangana records less than 3,000 COVID cases for third day

Hyderabad

01 February 2022 21:34 IST

Case burden of GHMC region comparatively lower

Telangana recorded less than 3,000 new cases of COVID-19 for the third consecutive day. While the tests were comparatively lower on Sunday and Monday, almost the usual number of samples were put to test on Tuesday.A total of 94,020 tests were conducted and 2,850 infections were registered across the State.

On Sunday, 65,623 tests were conducted, leading to the detection of 2,484 cases while on Monday, 81,486 samples were examined and 2,861 cases were recorded.

The daily caseload used to be more than 3,500 when over 90,000 samples were tested until a few days ago. The numbers presented in the media bulletin issued by the State Health department might indicate early signs of decline in the wave. However, healthcare professionals continue to cast doubts about underreporting of cases.

The 2,850 new infections included 859 from the Greater Hyderabad Municipal Corporation region, 173 from Medchal-Malkajgiri, 157 from Rangareddy and 101 from Siddipet.

The cumulative caseload stands at 7,66,761 and the death toll at 4,091. Of the total cases, 35,625 were active.