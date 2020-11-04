Telangana records highest COVID cases in three weeks

1,637 more test positive for the virus; six patients die

Telangana’s COVID-19 tally touched 2,44,143 with as many as 1,637 persons being diagnosed with the novel coronavirus on Tuesday. This is the highest number of cases recorded in a day since October 13.

The high positivity rate could be attributed to more samples being put to test — 45,526, the maximum to be tested between October 13 and November 3. Results of 740 individuals were awaited.

The new cases include 292 from Greater Hyderabad Municipal Corporation region, 136 from Rangareddy, 129 from Medchal-Malkajgiri, 118 from Bhadradri-Kothagudem, 101 from Nalgonda, 90 from Karimnagar and 74 from Khammam.

The lowest of five cases were recorded in Narayanpet and just nine in Kumaram Bheem Asifabad district.

This is the second consecutive day that a high number of cases were recorded in Bhadradri-Kothagudem. On Monday, 123 persons from the district had tested positive for the virus.

Of the 45,526 people who got freshly tested, 42,380 had opted for government facilities and the rest 3,146 were examined in private labs. Six more patients died on Tuesday, pushing up the toll to 1,357.

Since March 2 when the first COVID-19 case was detected in Telangana, a total of 44,39,856 samples have been tested. Of the total cases, 18,100 are active while 2,24,686 have recovered.

While the case fatality Rate in the country is 1.5%, it is 0.55% in the State. The recovery rate in the State stands at 92.03%.

At the 61 government hospitals, 4,608 oxygen beds and 1,382 ICU beds were available on November 3 while in the 225 private hospitals, 2,938 oxygen beds and 2,282 ICU beds were vacant.

As many as 15,335 people are presently in home or institutional isolation.