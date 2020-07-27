Telangana records eight more COVID-19 deaths

HYDERABAD

27 July 2020 16:30 IST

The total COVID-19 cases in Telangana reached 55532 as 1473 more swab samples tested positive for coronavirus on Sunday. Eight more COVID-19 patients died.

The new 1473 cases includes 506 from Greater Hyderabad Municipal Corporation (GHMC), 168 from Rangareddy and 111 from Warangal Urban. Out of the total 55532 cases, 12955 are active cases, 42106 have recovered, and 471 COVID-19 patients have died.

On Sunday, 9817 samples were tested which is one of the lowest in a day after Rapid Antigen Tests were introduced in the State from July 8. A total of 363242 samples were tested till July 26. The cumulative Test Positivity Rate is 15.28%.