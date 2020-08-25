Telangana records another high in COVID cases

Telangana recorded the highest number of COVID-19 cases and tests in a day on Monday. A total of 2,579 swab samples tested positive for coronavirus and 52,933 tests were conducted.
Till August 21, a maximum of 25,000 tests were conducted in a day. Thereafter, over 40,000 swab samples were tested. However, Monday was the first time the tests crossed 50,000 in a day.
Though highest number of cases was recorded on August 24, the numbers are low from the Greater Hyderabad Municipal Corporation (GHMC), and cases continue to shoot up in districts.
Of the new cases, 295 cases were from Greater Hyderabad Municipal Corporation (GHMC). The rest includes 186 from Rangareddy, 161 from Khammam, 142 from Nizamabad,143 from Warangal Urban, 129 from Nalgonda, 116 from Karimnagar, 106 from Medchal Malkajgiri, 104 from Mancherial, 98 from Jagtiyal. Nine more COVID-19 patients have succumbed.
The total number of tests crossed 10 lakh. In the past four days (August 21-24) 1.72 lakh tests were conducted. The total number of 1,08,670 cases recorded till Tuesday includes 23,737 active cases, 84,163 recovered, and 770 deaths.
