Telangana records 92 COVID cases on Wednesday

Telangana recorded less than 100 cases of COVID-19 for the third time this month. Only 92 infections were detected on Wednesday. On Sunday, 82 cases had been recorded and on Tuesday, 91 persons had tested positive for coronavirus.

The new 92 cases included 36 from Greater Hyderabad Municipal Corporation region. Nine districts did not record a single infection.

The cumulative case total has reached 7,90,043, of which 1,316 were active.