Telangana records 873 COVID cases

Four more patients succumb to the disease

Telangana recorded 873 COVID-19 cases on Saturday taking the total to 2,63,526. While 41,646 samples were put to test, results of 604 were awaited. Four more COVID-19 patients died.

In Greater Hyderabad Municipal Corporation (GHMC) limits, around 150 to 160 cases are being recorded in a day since the past seven days. On Saturday, 152 positive cases were detected. The 873 cases also include 78 from Medchal Malkajgiri, 71 from Rangareddy. The lowest of two cases each were recorded in Narayanpet, Kumaram Bheem Asifabad districts.

Of the 41,646 people who got tested, 38,903 opted government labs and 2,743 got examined at private labs. From March 2 to November 21, a total of 51,34,335 samples were put to test and 2,63,526 people were detected with coronavirus. According to the media bulletin issued by the State Health department, of the total cases, 11,643 were active cases, 2,50,453 have recovered and 1,430 people died. In the 61 State government hospitals, 4,829 oxygen beds and 1,473 ICU beds were available on Saturday. And in the 221 private hospitals, 2,666 oxygen beds and 2,393 ICU beds were vacant.