Telangana records 83 fresh COVID cases

Special Correspondent HYDERABAD
October 20, 2022 21:01 IST

Telangana’s active COVID caseload is now 549 with 83 new cases detected after 8,725 tests were conducted on Thursday. The results of 256 samples are yet to come out.

The official bulletin informed that Hyderabad had 43 cases, Medchal-Malkajgiri six, Rangareddy and Mancherial four each, and three cases each have been detected in Karimnagar, Khammam, Medak, Suryapet and Hanmkonda.

There have been 84 recoveries taking the cumulative total to about 8.35 lakh whereas those infected has risen to about 8.40 lakh while the official death count remains at 4,111.

Booster or precaution dose has touched about 1.29 crore with 1.52 crore doses yet to be administered to the targeted population. For second dose, it is 3.15 crore, leaving 9.34 lakh yet to be given while for the first dose, 2,750 are yet to take with 3.25 crore doses administered thus far, said the release.

