Telangana logged 78 fresh cases of COVID-19 on Saturday, taking the active caseload to 569.

As many as 9,254 samples were tested and the results of 320 were awaited. Hyderabad recorded the highest number of positive cases at 42, down from 46 recorded on Friday. All other districts recorded zero or single-digit cases.

There have no fresh casualties with the toll staying constant at 4,111.