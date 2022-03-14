Telangana records 67 new COVID cases on Monday

No case detected in 14 districts

No case detected in 14 districts

The State added 67 cases to its COVID-19 tally on Monday. While 21,843 samples were put to test, results of 750 were awaited.

The new 67 infections included 19 from Greater Hyderabad region. No case was detected in 14 districts, and single-digit infections logged in each of the remaining districts.

So far, Telangana’s cumulative case total stands at 7,90,418, of which 865 are active. The death toll has been remained constant at 4,111 over the past several days.