Telangana records 67 COVID-19 cases

Comparatively more COVID-19 cases were recorded in Telangana for the second consecutive day. The usual daily case load from the past few days has been around 30-50. While 75 infections were detected on Wednesday, 67 cases were recorded on Thursday. Out of 10,489 samples which were put to test on Thursday, results of 494 are awaited.

Of the 67 new infections, 40 were from Hyderabad, 16 from Rangareddy, and nine from Medchal-Malkajgiri.

From March 2, 2020 to June 2 of this year, a total of 3.50 crore samples were put to test and 793419 were detected with coronavirus. Of the total cases, 788787 have recovered, 521 were active cases, while 4,111 people have died.