Telangana records 62 fresh cases

Of the total, 45 were from Greater Hyderabad region

The number of active COVID-19 cases in Telangana is slowly creeping up again with 62 new cases being detected on Friday. As many as 14,022 samples were tested and reports of 747 were awaited.

With the new cases, of which 45 were from Greater Hyderabad region, the active cases are now at 396. Cases in Hyderabad were 26 a week ago. The day before, on Thursday, 44 fresh cases had been recorded in the State.

In Rangareddy the number of cases have increased to 10 from just 4 over one week. No deaths have been reported, keeping the official count unchanged at 4,111, and total number of those infected to 7.93 lakh.

Vaccination

More than 6.28 crore COVID vaccines have been administered with about 3.21 crore receiving the first dose, 3 crore the second dose and 7.08 lakh the precaution dose. Those due for first dose still are 1.09 lakh, second dose 21.19 lakh and booster 30.46 lakh.

In the 15-17 age group, 16.82 lakh of the targeted 18.4 lakh have been covered of 91% for the first dose. For the second dose, the coverage has been 77% or about 14.2 lakh. In the 12-14 years, first dose coverage has been 9.87 lakh of the 11.35 lakh or 87%. For the second dose, it has been 38% or 4.31 lakh, added the bulletin.