Telangana records 581 COVID cases on Monday

July 25, 2022 20:07 IST

Telangana recorded 581 fresh cases of COVID-19 on Monday, as 28,306 samples were examined. Reports of 293 tests were awaited.

The new infections included 227 from Hyderabad, 45 from Rangareddy and 40 from Medchal-Malkajgiri.

The cumulative case tally stands at 8,14,884, of which 4,566 cases were active. The death toll remains unchanged at 4,111 with no new fatality being reported in the daily health bulletin issued by the government.