Telangana

Telangana records 581 COVID cases on Monday

A girl reacts as a health worker collects her swab sample at a government testing facility in Hyderabad. | Photo Credit: Nagara Gopal
Staff Reporter HYDERABAD July 25, 2022 20:07 IST
Updated: July 26, 2022 07:48 IST

Telangana recorded 581 fresh cases of COVID-19 on Monday, as 28,306 samples were examined. Reports of 293 tests were awaited. 

The new infections included 227 from Hyderabad, 45 from Rangareddy and 40 from Medchal-Malkajgiri.

Advertisement
Advertisement

The cumulative case tally stands at 8,14,884, of which 4,566 cases were active. The death toll remains unchanged at 4,111 with no new fatality being reported in the daily health bulletin issued by the government.

Sign up for newsletters, unlock features and do more on The Hindu
LOG IN
Support our reporting.
SUBSCRIBE NOW
This is a Premium article available exclusively to our subscribers. To read 250+ such premium articles every month
unlock them all
SUBSCRIBE NOW
If you're already a subscriber
You have exhausted your free article limit.
Please support quality journalism.
SUBSCRIBE NOW
or read this article by Downloading The Hindu News app
If you're already a subscriber
You have exhausted your free article limit.
Please support quality journalism.
SUBSCRIBE NOW
or read this article by Downloading The Hindu News app
If you're already a subscriber
The Hindu operates by it's editorial values to provide you quality journalism.
Support our reporting.
SUBSCRIBE NOW
This is your last free article.
to read unlimited content from The Hindu
SUBSCRIBE NOW
Get The Hindu News App on
Get The Hindu News App on
Read more...