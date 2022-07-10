Telangana

Telangana records 528 new COVID cases

The daily COVID-19 caseload in Telangana dropped to 528 on Saturday from 608 on Friday.

Hyderabad accounted for the highest of 327 cases followed by 52 in Rangareddy and 39 in Medchal-Malkajgiri.

The State’s cumulative case tally has touched 8,05,665.


