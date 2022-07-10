Telangana records 528 new COVID cases
The daily COVID-19 caseload in Telangana dropped to 528 on Saturday from 608 on Friday.
Hyderabad accounted for the highest of 327 cases followed by 52 in Rangareddy and 39 in Medchal-Malkajgiri.
The State’s cumulative case tally has touched 8,05,665.
- Comments will be moderated by The Hindu editorial team.
- Comments that are abusive, personal, incendiary or irrelevant cannot be published.
- Please write complete sentences. Do not type comments in all capital letters, or in all lower case letters, or using abbreviated text. (example: u cannot substitute for you, d is not 'the', n is not 'and').
- We may remove hyperlinks within comments.
- Please use a genuine email ID and provide your name, to avoid rejection.