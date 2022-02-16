Telangana records 512 new COVID cases

Greater Hyderabad region tops the chart with 125 infections

A health worker collects a swab sample from a man to test for COVID-19 at a testing centre in Hyderabad. | Photo Credit: FILE PHOTO

Greater Hyderabad region tops the chart with 125 infections

The State logged 512 new cases of COVID-19 on Wednesday, taking the total to 7,85,143. Of the 46,168 samples put to test, results of 1,463 were awaited. One more COVID patient died, pushing up the death toll to 4,108.

The new infections included 125 from the Greater Hyderabad region, 39 from Medchal Malkajgiri, 35 from Rangareddy and 28 from Nalgonda.

So far, over 3.31 crore samples have been tested across the State.

Of the total cases, 7,673 were active as of Wednesday evening.