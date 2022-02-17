Telangana records 453 COVID cases, no deaths

No COVID death has been recorded in Telangana on Thursday. This makes the data of zero deaths in the State for the last four days, including February 17. The State recorded 453 COVID cases on Thursday, taking the total to 7,85,596. Out of the 41,310 samples tested, results of 1,322 were awaited.

The new cases include 134 from Greater Hyderabad Municipal Corporation, 33 from Medchal Malkajgiri, 27 from Rangareddy, and 20 from Khammam.

From March 2, 2020, to February 17 of this year, 3.31 crore samples were tested and 7,85,596 were detected with coronavirus. Of the total cases, 6,746 were active cases, 7,74,742 have recovered, and 4,108 people have died.