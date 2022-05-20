Telangana records 45 more COVID cases

The State reported another 45 cases of COVID-19, taking the total number of active cases to 413 on Friday. The highest number of cases are 33 from within the Greater Hyderabad limits, eight from Rangareddy district and one from Malkajgiri-Medchal district. Single-digit cases each were reported from Hanamkonda and Karimnagar.

The official health bulletin stated that results of another 502 samples were yet to be announced for the 12,870 tests conducted. For the 12,458 tests conducted on Thursday, 47 turned up positive. The overall official death toll continues to remain at 4,111 with no fresh mortalities reported.

The total number of those infected has risen to 7.93 lakh while those recovered to 7.89 lakh.

Citizens have also been cautioned to continue to wear face masks in crowded places, maintain social distancing and hand hygiene. Taking the two vaccine doses is equally important. The helpline ‘104’ can be contacted for any assistance and contact on whatsapp: 9154170960, for any complaints about private hospitals or labs.

Vaccines

The total vaccine dosage coverage has crossed 6.32 crore with 26,402 doses given on Friday. This includes around 3.21 crore first doses, about 3.03 crore second doses and 7.58 lakh booster/precautionary doses. While the 18-plus age group coverage of both doses has been 100%, from among the 15-17 years, it has been 92% of first dose and the second dosage coverage is 79%.

In the 12-14 years, 88% or about 10 lakh of the targeted group of around 11.36 lakh have been covered for the first dose and 46% or 5.23 lakh for the second dose.