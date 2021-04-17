Telangana records 4,446 COVID cases

Telangana crossed grim mark of 4,000 COVID-19 cases for the first time since the first case was detected on March 2, 2020. On Friday, 4, 446 people were detected with coronavirus. The cases leaped to new highs in the past three days (April 14-16). On Wednesday, 3,307 tested positive, which increased to 3,840 on Thursday, and 4,446 on Friday. These are the three highest number of cases in a day since the pandemic broke out.

Number of deaths too increased as 12 patients died on Friday, as per the daily media bulletin issued by the State Health department. This is the highest number of deaths in the past seven months!

On Friday, the highest number of 598 people were detected with coronavirus in Greater Hyderabad Municipal Corporation (GHMC), 435 in Medchal-Malkajgiri, followed by 326 in Rangareddy, 314 in Nizamabad, 235 in Sangareddy. The lowest of 17 cases were from Mulugu.

From March 2, 2020 to April 16 of this year, 1,16, 08,116 samples were put to test and 3,46,331 were detected with the virus. Of the total, 33,514 were active cases, 3,11,008 have recovered, and 1,809 have died.