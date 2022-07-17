Telangana records 441 COVID cases on Sunday

A day after recording over 600 COVID cases for the second time this month, Telangana registered only 441 infections on Sunday as testing dropped sharply.

While 28,912 samples were tested on Saturday, leading to the detection of 608 cases, only 21,616 tests were conducted on Sunday. The low testing is attributed to Health staff in at least eight districts being caught up with flood relief work.

Of the 441 new infections, 272 were from Hyderabad, 26 from Medchal-Malkajgiri and 21 from Rangareddy.

The cumulative case tally stands at 8,09,778, of which 4,649 were active.