Telangana records 441 COVID cases on Sunday

The Hindu Bureau July 17, 2022 21:06 IST

Of the 441 new covid-19 infections registered in Telangana, 272 cases were from Hyderabad

A health worker takes a swab sample of a woman to test for COVID-19 in Nallakunta, Hyderabad. File. | Photo Credit: Nagara Gopal

A day after recording over 600 COVID cases for the second time this month, Telangana registered only 441 infections on July 17 as testing dropped sharply. While 28,912 samples were tested on July 16, leading to the detection of 608 cases, only 21,616 tests were conducted on July 17. The low testing is attributed to Health staff in at least eight districts being caught up with flood relief work. Also Read 18-plus citizens queue up for free COVID booster shot in Telangana Of the 441 new infections, 272 were from Hyderabad, 26 from Medchal-Malkajgiri and 21 from Rangareddy. The cumulative case tally stands at 8,09,778, of which 4,649 were active.



