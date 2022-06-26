Telangana records 434 COVID cases on Sunday

The State added 434 new cases to its steading rising COVID tally on Sunday even as 23,979 samples were tested. Results of 126 persons were awaited.

Of the 496 infections, the highest of 343 were from Hyderabad, followed by 34 in Rangareddy and 25 in Medchal Malkajgiri. The case total has gone up to 7,99,055.

The active caseload stood at 3,762 as of Sunday evening.