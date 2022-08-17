Telangana records 406 COVID-19 cases on August 16

Image used for representational purpose. | Photo Credit: AFP

Telangana has recorded 406 COVID-19 cases on August 16 taking the total to 8,29,873. While 27,348 samples were put to test, results of 581 were awaited.

The new 406 infections include 177 from Hyderabad, 32 from Medchal-Malkajgiri, 27 from Rangareddy.

From March 2, 2020, to August 16 this year, a total of 3.70 crore samples were tested and 8,29,873 were detected with coronavirus.

Of the total cases, 3,095 were active cases, 8,22,667 have recovered, and 4,111 people lost their lives.