TelanganaHYDERABAD 16 August 2021 20:32 IST
Comments
Telangana records 405 COVID cases on Monday
Updated: 16 August 2021 20:32 IST
Telangana recorded 405 COVID-19 cases on Monday taking the total to 6,52,785. While 84,262 samples were examined, results of 843 were awaited. Three more COVID-19 patients have died.
The 405 new infections include 67 from Greater Hyderabad Municipal Corporation (GHMC), 36 from Warangal Urban, 32 from Karimnagar, 24 each from Medchal-Malkajgiri and Nalgonda. No infection was recorded in Nirmal, and only one case each in Narayanpet, Medak, and Jayashankar Bhupalapally.
From March 2, 2020 to August 16 of this year, a total of 2.34 crore samples were examined and 6,52,785 people were detected with coronavirus. Of the total cases, 7,093 are active cases and 3,845 have died.
More In Telangana
Read more...