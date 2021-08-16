Telangana records 405 COVID cases on Monday

Telangana recorded 405 COVID-19 cases on Monday taking the total to 6,52,785. While 84,262 samples were examined, results of 843 were awaited. Three more COVID-19 patients have died.

The 405 new infections include 67 from Greater Hyderabad Municipal Corporation (GHMC), 36 from Warangal Urban, 32 from Karimnagar, 24 each from Medchal-Malkajgiri and Nalgonda. No infection was recorded in Nirmal, and only one case each in Narayanpet, Medak, and Jayashankar Bhupalapally.

From March 2, 2020 to August 16 of this year, a total of 2.34 crore samples were examined and 6,52,785 people were detected with coronavirus. Of the total cases, 7,093 are active cases and 3,845 have died.