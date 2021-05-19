Telangana records 3,837 fresh cases, 25 deaths

The State recorded 3,837 coronavirus cases on Wednesday, taking the total to 5,40,603. While 71,070 people were examined, results of 2,628 were awaited.

Twenty-five more patients died, pushing up the death toll to 3,037.

Of the 3,837 cases, the highest of 594 were from Greater Hyderabad Municipal Corporation region, 265 from Rangareddy, 239 from Medchal Malkajgiri and 227 from Khammam. The lowest of 17 were from Adilabad and 20 from Nirmal.

So far, a total of 1,42,67,002 samples have been put to test and 5,40,603 were detected with coronavirus. Of the total cases, 46,946 people were still being treated or were in home isolation. A total 4,90,620 persons have recovered till now.