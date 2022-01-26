Telangana records 3,801 COVID-19 cases

HYDERABAD

26 January 2022 20:25 IST

Daily case load oscillating above and below 4,000 depending on tests

Telangana has recorded 3,801 COVID-19 cases on Wednesday. The number of Intensive Care Unit (ICU) beds occupied by patients with the infection has dropped in the past two days.

The daily case load in the State is oscillating above and below 4,000 depending on the number of samples tested in a day. The daily load was above 4,000 infections whenever over a lakh samples were tested in the past a few days, and dropped below 4,000 when the tests dropped below one lakh.

On Wednesday, 88,867 samples were examined and 3,801 were detected with coronavirus. Results of 9,537 were awaited. One more COVID patient has died.

The new 3,801 infections include 1,673 from Greater Hyderabad Municipal Corporation (GHMC), 421 from Medchal Malkajgiri, 286 from Rangareddy, 184 from Hanumakonda, 128 from Khammam,

The number of COVID patients in ICUs has dropped on Tuesday and Wednesday. However, oxygen beds occupancy continued to increase. The former observation differs from the situation observed in the past two waves: ICU beds occupancy increased though cases dropped or spiked during surge.

On Monday, 832 ICU beds and 1,398 oxygen beds were occupied. The numbers were 788 and 1,421 on Wednesday.

From March 2, 2020 to January 26 of this year, a total of 3.16 crore samples were put through COVID testing and 7,47,155 were detected with coronavirus. Of the total cases, 38,023 were active cases, 7,05,054 have recovered, and 4,078 people have died.