Telangana records 38 new COVID cases on Tuesday
The State added another 38 cases to its COVID-19 tally on Tuesday taking the total to 7,92,665. While 13,930 samples were examined, results of 774 were awaited.
The new 38 infections included 27 from Greater Hyderabad Municipal Corporation region.
As of Tuesday evening, 370 were active.
- Comments will be moderated by The Hindu editorial team.
- Comments that are abusive, personal, incendiary or irrelevant cannot be published.
- Please write complete sentences. Do not type comments in all capital letters, or in all lower case letters, or using abbreviated text. (example: u cannot substitute for you, d is not 'the', n is not 'and').
- We may remove hyperlinks within comments.
- Please use a genuine email ID and provide your name, to avoid rejection.