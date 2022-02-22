Telangana records 374 cases on Tuesday

Greater Hyderabad region logs less than 100 cases for second day in a row

Telangana recorded 374 more cases of COVID-19 on Tuesday, taking the total to 7,87,437. Of the 39579 samples put to test, results of 1,193 were awaited.

Less than 100 cases were detected in Greater Hyderabad Municipal Corporation region for the second consecutive day. Only 91 infections were detected in the municipal corporation limits on Tuesday. Rangareddy logged 39 cases, Nalgonda 22 and Medchal-Malkajgiri 18.

One more COVID patient succumbed to the infection, taking the death count to 4,110.

Of the total cases, 4,477 were active.