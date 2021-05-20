Telangana records 3,660 positive cases and 23 COVID deaths

Number of samples tested in a day did not cross 72,000 in last five days

COVID positive cases in Telangana continued to vary between 3,500 and 4,000 for the fifth day on Thursday when their number touched 3,660. Twenty-three patients died in the day.

The number of samples tested in a day did not cross 72,000 in the five days. While 69,252 samples were examined on Thursday, results of 2,435 were awaited. Around 1 lakh to 1.3 lakh samples were tested in a day from April 8 to 24.

According to the data in the daily media bulletin issued by the State Health department, the daily deaths of COVID-19 patients is on the decline. The highest of 59 patients’ deaths were recorded on May 3. The deaths started to drop gradually thereafter.

Of the 3,660 new cases, the highest of 574 were from Greater Hyderabad Municipal Corporation (GHMC), 247 from Rangareddy, 218 from Medchal-Malkajgiri, 217 from Khammam. And 13 more districts have recorded over 100 cases. The lowest of 16 cases were in Adilabad, followed by 18 in Nirmal.

From March 2, 2020 to May 20 of this year, a total of 1,43,36,254 samples were put to test and 5,44,263 were detected with coronavirus. Out of the total cases, 45,757 were active cases, 4,95,446 have recovered, and 3,060 have died. The total number of deaths crossed 3,000 on May 18.