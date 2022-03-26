Telangana records 36 COVID cases on Saturday

Representative image. | Photo Credit: FILE PICTURE (M A SRIRAM)

March 26, 2022 22:04 IST

HYDERABAD:

Telangana has recorded only 36 COVID-19 cases on Saturday. While 20,427 samples were put to test, results of 293 were awaited.

The new 36 infections includes 19 from Greater Hyderabad Municipal Corporation (GHMC). Barring 12 districts, the remaining districts in the States recorded zero cases.

From March 2, 2020 to March 26 of this year, 3.41 crore samples were tested and 7,91,110 were positive for coronavirus. Of the total cases, 536 were active cases, 7,86,463 have recovered, and 4,111 people have died.