Telangana records 35 new COVID cases on Sunday

The State recorded only 35 new COVID-19 cases on Sunday. While 13,569 samples were put to test, results of 381 were awaited. Usually, in the past one week, around 21,000-25,000 samples were being tested on a daily basis.

The new 35 infections included 21 from Greater Hyderabad Municipal Corporation limits. Barring seven districts, the remaining 25 districts recorded zero cases.

So far, over 3.39 crore samples have been tested and 7,90,791 turned up positive for the novel coronavirus. Of the total cases, 657 were active.