Telangana records 348 COVID cases on Wednesday

Telangana has recorded 348 COVID-19 cases on Wednesday taking the total to 7,87,785. Out of the 38,580 samples put to test, results of 1,380 were awaited. Zero COVID deaths were recorded on Wednesday.

The new 348 infections include 93 from Greater Hyderabad Municipal Corporation (GHMC), 34 from Rangareddy, 23 from Medchal Malkajgiri, 20 from Nalgonda.

From March 2. 2020 to February 23 of this year, 3.34 crore samples were put to test and 7,87,785 were detected with coronavirus. Of the total cases, 4,396 were active cases, 7,79,279 have recovered, and 4,110 people have died.