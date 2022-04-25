Telangana records 34 new COVID cases on Monday

The State’s COVID-19 tally touched 7,91,827 as 34 new cases were detected on Monday. While 12,776 samples were put to test, results of 602 were awaited.

The new 34 infections included 26 from the Greater Hyderabad Municipal Corporation region.

Of the total cases, 232 were active as of Monday evening. The death roll has remained unchanged at 4,111 people for almost two months now.