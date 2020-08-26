Telangana records 3018 fresh cases of COVID-19 today

HYDERABAD

26 August 2020 12:08 IST

In the last five days (August 21-25), 234016 samples were tested and 12297 of them were found positive for coronavirus

Over the last few months, Telangana Health department has steadily increased the number of tests to detect COVID-19 cases. On Tuesday, 61040 tests were conducted and 3018 cases were detected, which is the highest number of cases recorded in a day till now.

Over 40000 tests a day hve been initiated from August 21. In the last five days (August 21-25), 234016 samples were tested and 12297 of them were found positive for coronavirus. Results of 1176 more samples are awaited. Officials from the State Health department said that they will continue to conduct more tests till the virus is completely contained, and for early identification, isolation, and treatment of COVID-19 cases.

On Tuesday, 10 districts recorded over 100 cases. The new 3018 cases includes 475 from Greater Hyderabad Municipal Corporation (GHMC), 247 from Rangareddy, 204 from Medchal Malkajgiri, 190 from Nalgonda, 161 from Khammam, 139 from Warangal (Urban), 136 from Nizamabad, 127 from Karimnagar, 103 from Mancherial, 100 from Jagtiyal. The toll reached 780 as 10 more COVID-19 patients died on Tuesday.

The total 111688 cases includes 25685 active cases, 85223 who have recovered, and 780 people who died.