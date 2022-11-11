Telangana records 30 new COVID cases

Hyderabad Bureau HYDERABAD
November 11, 2022 06:52 IST

ADVERTISEMENT

TOP STORIES RIGHT NOW

ADVERTISEMENT

Thirty fresh COVID-positive cases have been reported in Telangana taking the active caseload to 321, with 6,819 tests conducted and results of 376 to be announced on Thursday. Hyderabad had 18 new cases, three cases were recorded in Mahabubabad and two each in Rangareddy and Medchal-Malkajgiri. Meanwhile, the third dose vaccination has touched 1.31 crore leaving another 1.56 crore to be covered while it was 3.15 crore for the second dose leaving 9.14 lakh to be vaccinated and 2,533 are yet to take the first dose, said the official bulletin.

This is a Premium article available exclusively to our subscribers. To read 250+ such premium articles every month
unlock them all
SUBSCRIBE NOW
If you're already a subscriber
You have exhausted your free article limit.
Please support quality journalism.
SUBSCRIBE NOW
or read this article by Downloading The Hindu News app
If you're already a subscriber
You have exhausted your free article limit.
Please support quality journalism.
SUBSCRIBE NOW
or read this article by Downloading The Hindu News app
If you're already a subscriber
The Hindu operates by its editorial values to provide you quality journalism.
Support our reporting.
SUBSCRIBE NOW
This is your last free article.
to read unlimited content from The Hindu
SUBSCRIBE NOW
Get The Hindu News App on
Get The Hindu News App on

ADVERTISEMENT

READ MORE FROM
Telangana
Coronavirus

Leave your comments and read more on The Hindu News app