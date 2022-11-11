Telangana records 30 new COVID cases

Hyderabad Bureau November 11, 2022 06:52 IST

Thirty fresh COVID-positive cases have been reported in Telangana taking the active caseload to 321, with 6,819 tests conducted and results of 376 to be announced on Thursday. Hyderabad had 18 new cases, three cases were recorded in Mahabubabad and two each in Rangareddy and Medchal-Malkajgiri. Meanwhile, the third dose vaccination has touched 1.31 crore leaving another 1.56 crore to be covered while it was 3.15 crore for the second dose leaving 9.14 lakh to be vaccinated and 2,533 are yet to take the first dose, said the official bulletin.