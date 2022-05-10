Telangana records 28 more COVID cases
The State on Tuesday recorded 28 new COVID-19 cases, taking the total to 7,92,389. As many as 14,753 samples were put to test, and results of 804 were awaited.
The new 28 infections included 20 from the Greater Hyderabad Municipal Corporation region. Of the total cases, 377 were active.
