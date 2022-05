May 02, 2022 20:49 IST

Telangana added 28 new cases to its COVID-19 tally on Monday, taking the total to 7,92,072. While 14,597 samples were put to test, results of 666 were awaited.

The new 28 infections included 20 from Greater Hyderabad Municipal Corporation region.

Of the total cases, 331 were active as of Monday evening.